By Trend

The Azerbaijanis show high political activity, Montenegrin parliamentarian, PACE member Predrag Sekulic told Trend April 11.

He added that in the first half of the day he managed to visit 11 polling stations in Baku.

"The election process is going well,” Sekulic said. “Earlier, I monitored referendum and parliamentary election in Azerbaijan. Today I represent the parliament of Montenegro and PACE. The Azerbaijanis are politically active and positive. In general, everything has been organized well. The voter turnout is quite high."

The MP added that he will also visit seven or eight polling stations, including those outside Baku.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz