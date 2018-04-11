By Trend

The voting is underway at the presidential election in Azerbaijan in the polling station at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Chisinau, Sputnik Moldova reported with reference to the embassy.

The polling station at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Chisinau, Moldova is open from 08:00 [local time].

The voting process runs in accordance with the Constitution, the Election Code and other relevant legislative acts of Azerbaijan, the embassy said in a message.

"All conditions have been created for Azerbaijani citizens eligible to vote to participate in the presidential election. The voting process is underway," the embassy said.

A total of 174 voters were registered in Moldova. As of 10:00 [local time], 22 people voted.

Azerbaijani diplomats, accredited to Moldova and Romania, their family members, Azerbaijani citizens temporarily residing in Moldova and those, who are on business trip in Moldova, are participating in the voting as well.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

