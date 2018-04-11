By Trend

The presidential election in Azerbaijan is a good example of open, honest and democratic elections, head of the Russian delegation of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Ilyas Umakhanov told reporters in Baku April 11.

“The voting is held in favor of the future, development and stability of Azerbaijan. This mood was felt by all the observers who represent the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly,” he said.

Umakhanov especially appreciated the organization of the election.

“This is a very clear organization of the election process itself – well-equipped polling stations, good facilities, and the opportunities to vote freely, openly and transparently. Finally, these are very good conditions for the work of international observers who have not encountered any obstacles, both in terms of communicating with members of the commission and with voters, after they have made their choice,” he emphasized.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

