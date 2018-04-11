By Trend

No violations were officially registered on the election process so far, Head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov told reporters in Baku April 11.

He said that mainly, the appeals were requests.

Panahov noted that the voting process in the presidential election is fully transparent in Azerbaijan.

CEC chairman touched upon the issue of asking journalists to present a document in order to monitor the process at the polling stations # 3 and #4 of Constituency Election Commission #36.

Panahov said that the CEC hasn’t received any appeal in this regard.

“This is an illegal step. The police and the election commission have no such a right,” he added.

---

