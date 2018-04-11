By Trend

Azerbaijani polling stations are similar to British ones, David Campbell Bannerman, chairman of the observation mission of the European Parliament and member of the Conservatives and Reformists Group, told Trend April 11.

“It is curiously enough that the Azerbaijani polling stations look very familiar, very similar to the British ones. Modern technologies are used here, there is strict registration of voters and a group of local observers monitor the election process. Everything takes place as in the UK,” added David Campbell Bannerman.

He noted that the delegation intends to visit several more polling stations.

“We don’t have an exact schedule of these visits. We expect to have a meeting with the Central Election Commission,” he said adding that the delegation expects to visit a few more polling stations to finally fix the transparency of the election.

The member of the European Parliament added that this is his first visit to Azerbaijan and he admires the architecture of Baku.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

---

