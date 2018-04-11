By Trend

The election, as always, has been organized at a high level in Azerbaijan, Executive Director of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) Shahmar Movsumov, who voted at the polling station #5 of the Sabail Constituency Election Commission #29, told Trend April 11.

Movsumov noted the active participation of voters in the presidential election.

At present, everyone can freely come to polling stations and vote freely, he added.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

---

