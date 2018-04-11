By Trend

The voter turnout is high at the presidential election in Azerbaijan, member of the Senate of the Kazakh parliament from Zhambyl region Muratbay Zholdasbayev told Trend April 11.

"A big delegation from the Senate of Kazakhstan, consisting of 701 people, has arrived,” he said. “We see that the voters are very active. We just visited one polling station and there were no violations."

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

