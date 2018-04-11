By Trend

Voting for Azerbaijani presidential election has kicked off in the polling station at Azerbaijan's embassy in China at 08:00 local time.

Because of the time difference with Baku, the voting first started in the polling station at Azerbaijani embassy in Beijing.

In addition, the voting also began at the Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan at 08:00 local time.

As many as 41 polling stations have been set up abroad in order to ensure the electoral right of employees of diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan in foreign countries and members of their families who have the right to vote, as well as citizens residing permanently and temporarily outside Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz