By Trend

Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said that necessary conditions have been created for voters to cast vote freely at all polling stations.

Panahov said that the election is a big process.

"There are people with different opinions, and we should try to create conditions for each side, so that no one is dissatisfied. All voters should exercise their right to vote freely," he said.

The CEC chairman said no one can put pressure on voters in any form.

"The polling stations are to close down at 19:00. From there on, no one can enter polling stations and no observers of mass media representatives can be asked to leave the polling station," he said.

Today, is the Presidential Election Day in Azerbaijan. Eight candidates were registered to participate in the election.

On the election day, 5,426 permanent and 215 temporary polling stations operate in 125 constituencies.

The Information Center of CEC Secretariat will give information on the voting process and the participation of voters in the election at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00.

According to the latest information, there are 5,309,434 people in Azerbaijan who have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of them are women and 49.22 percent are men.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz