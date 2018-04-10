By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mostly dry weather is expected in Baku on April 11.

It will be foggy in some places in the morning.

Mild north-west wind will be replaced with south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +6-9˚C at night, +16-21˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +6-8˚C at night, +17-19˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 65-75% at night, 40-50% in the afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in country's regions. However, lightening is predicted in some western areas in the afternoon. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Eastern wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-10˚C at night, +18-23˚C in daytime, +2-7˚C in mountains at night, +9-14˚C.

The meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula on April 11-12 is favorable for weather-sensitive people

