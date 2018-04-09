By Kamila Aliyeva

It would be naive to say that there were no attempts to interfere in the presidential election in Azerbaijan, chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“If we say that there have been no attempts to interfere, it will look naive... With great regret we state that attempts, desire for intervention, have become a reality of today's world, if not the norm,” he said.

Meanwhile, he advised those, who attempt to interfere in the election process, “not even try to.”

Panahov noted that such attempts were unsuccessful in previous years, because “they lacked a social base, which is a serious factor.”

He noted that the CEC did not record serious violations during the election campaign.

Panahov went on to say that he expects a traditionally high voter turnout in the presidential elections on April 11.

CEC chairman noted that there is a high interest in elections in the society, an “enlightening work” was carried out among the electorate. Eleven parties registered their observers for the elections, according to Panahov.

“Based on the above, I think the voters' activity will be high. As a rule, there is a high voter turnout in the presidential elections,” he said.

Turnout exceeded 72 percent in 2013 presidential election, 75 percent - in 2008, and 62 percent - in 2003

Panahov said that the CEC registered about 900 international and more than 60,000 local observers. The media will be represented by 118 employees from 21 countries.

Eight candidates -- Ilham Aliyev, nominated from the New Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat Hasanguliyev from the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party, Araz Alizade from the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, Faraj Guliyev from the National Revival Movement Party, Razi Nurullayev from the Frontists Initiative Group, Hafiz Hajiyev from the Modern Musavat Party, self-nominee Zahid Oruj and Sardar Mammadov from the Azerbaijan Democratic Party -- were registered to participate in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan. There are 5,309,434 voters in the country.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz