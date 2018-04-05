By Trend

It is impossible to ensure international peace and stability, sustainable development in the absence of international justice, Foreign Minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Ri Yong Ho said in Baku.

He made the remarks addressing the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) April 5.

The DPRK foreign minister noted that sovereignty, territorial integrity, the principle of equality and non-interference in the affairs of other countries are deliberately rejected.

“The violation of small countries’ independence by large countries occurs in various forms,” Ri Yong Ho said.

The minister further thanked Azerbaijan for holding the NAM meeting.

“I believe that the international conference held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will be fruitful. We hear various appeals in connection with justice. Today, major countries are infringing on small countries. I believe that this conference will contribute to international peace and sustainable development,” he said.

Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), titled “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development”, kicked off in Baku April 5. The Non-Aligned Movement participating states, representatives of the observer states and international organizations, as well as countries and institutions, invited as special guests, are taking part in the two-day event.

NAM includes 120 states. Seventeen states and 10 international organizations have an observer status in NAM. In 2019, the Republic of Azerbaijan will host the 18th Summit of the NAM and will be chairing NAM in 2019-2022.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz