By Trend

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Vice Foreign Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Dang Dinh Quy on the sidelines of the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non- Aligned Movement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message April 5.

Dinh Quy expressed his satisfaction over visiting Azerbaijan and thanked the Azerbaijani side for high-level organization of the event.

The sides underlined that the official visits of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on May 18-19, 2014 to Vietnam and the official visit of Truong Tan Sang on May 13-15, 2015 to Azerbaijan ushered in a new page in the development of the bilateral relations.

Highly appreciating the current level of relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, the sides underlined the importance of exchanging mutual visits and expanding the legal framework.

The sides stressed that there is a huge potential for raising trade turnover between the two countries and noted the importance of further development of cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, agriculture, tourism, science and education. In this context, they also stressed the necessity of holding mutual business forums.

Mammadyarov further pointed out that North-South and South-West transport corridors provide favorable and efficient opportunities for the export of products from the countries of the region, including Vietnam, to the Eastern and Northern European countries.

Later, Mammadyarov gave brief information about the negotiation process on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the mediation of the Minsk Group Co-chairs.

He added that the relevant UN Security Council resolutions still have not been implemented by Armenia and the presence of military forces of Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan remains a main obstacle in the settlement of the conflict.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interest.

---

