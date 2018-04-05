By Trend

Azerbaijan counts on the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states to support the country’s Expo 2025 candidacy, which would be another demonstration of solidarity, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev addressing the NAM Mid-Term Ministerial Conference titled “Promoting International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development” in Baku April 5.

“We need to support each other,” the president said. “We have, more or less, similar challenges and problems in front of us. We all want to live our own life, be independent. We all don’t want someone to tell us what to do, to interfere in our affairs, to dictate us. To achieve this, we must be strong. And we can only be strong together.”

President Aliyev also reminded that Azerbaijan is the only member of the Non-Aligned Movement which is bidding for the Expo 2025.

“The bidding itself demonstrates that we think we are capable of organizing such an important, global event,” the president said. “For the country that is only 26 years old, I think it will be a good opportunity to demonstrate what we have achieved and what can be achieved if we are truly independent.”

