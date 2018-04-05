By Trend

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and India reached $1.7 billion, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said.

The Indian foreign minister made the remarks at the press conference following the meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku April 4.

Swaraj stressed that India is interested in the development of cooperation in tourism, education, transport, energy and other spheres.

The Indian foreign minister also stressed the holding of fruitful discussions within the visit and said that relations between the two countries in various spheres will further develop.

Mammadyarov said that the issues in politics, economy, energy, transport, trade, tourism, etc. were touched upon during today's meeting with his Indian counterpart.

The minister said that at the suggestion of the Indian side, another meeting of the Azerbaijani-Indian intergovernmental commission is planned to be held in May.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister stressed that today an agreement has been signed between the Azerbaijani and Indian governments on the exemption of people having diplomatic, official and service passports from visa requirements.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between ADA University of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the Foreign Service Institute of the Indian Foreign Ministry.

