Baku expresses its sharp protest to France, one of the co-chairing states of the OSCE Minsk Group, in connection with the visit of Ashot Gulyan, who presented himself as a representative of the illegal regime created by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, to this country, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend April 4.

