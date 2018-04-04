By Trend

Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Andrei Dapkunas will attend the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku on April 5-6, Head of the Department of Information and Press Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Dmitry Mironchik said at a briefing on April 4, Belta reported.

Dapkunas will address the conference on behalf of Belarus as well as on behalf of the European group of countries of the Non-Aligned Movement. He will speak about the main approaches of Belarus on key issues of the international agenda.

On the sidelines of the NAM conference, Dapkunas will hold bilateral meetings with heads of delegations of the participating countries.

The Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial Conference will be held in Baku under the theme of “Promoting International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development” on April 5-6.

NAM participating states, representatives of observer states and international organizations, countries and institutions invited as special guests will take part in the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference.

NAM includes 120 states. Seventeen states and 10 international organizations have an observer status in NAM.

The Mid-Term Ministerial Conference, to be held in Baku, is expected to have 800 attendees.

