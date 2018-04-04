By Trend

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan.

A delegation led by the Afghan foreign minister will be in Baku on April 4-7 to attend the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to be held in the city on April 5-6.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Mid-Term Ministerial Conference will be held in Baku under the theme of “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development” on April 5-6.

A meeting of Senior Officials of member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement kicked off in Baku April 3.

NAM participating states, representatives of observer states and international organizations, countries and institutions invited as special guests will take part in the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference.



NAM includes 120 states. Seventeen states and 10 international organizations have an observer status in NAM.

NAM Mid-Term Ministerial Conference, to be held in Baku, is expected to be attended by 800 participants.

