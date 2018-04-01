By Trend

As many as 603 international observers have been registered to monitor the presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11, the Central Election Commission (CEC) told Trend April 1.

Around 52 representatives of international organizations will observe the elections. "Observers who will arrive in Azerbaijan will represent 54 countries," the CEC added.

About 55,965 local observers were registered in the district election commissions.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan.

---

