By Trend

Wheelchair ramps were installed at 1,455 polling stations in connection with the presidential election in Azerbaijan scheduled for April 11.

The ramps were installed for wheelchair users to easily participate in the election, the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) told Trend.

The presidential election will be held on April 11. There are 125 constituencies and 5,426 polling stations throughout the country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz