A march to the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex was organized on March 31 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the 1918 Genocide of Azerbaijanis.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani state and government, MPs, heads of committees and companies, representatives of the diplomatic corps, heads of religious confessions and citizens from all regions of the country took part in the march.

First, flowers were laid at the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Then, the participants began to march to honor victims of the 1918 March Genocide of Azerbaijanis.

The march, organized in accordance with the presidential order "On the 100th anniversary of the 1918 Genocide of Azerbaijanis", began from the Guba branch of the State Pedagogical University and continued to the Memorial Complex.

During the procession, which was attended by thousands of people, the participants chanted slogans as "Armenian vandals should be punished!", "A 100-year terror by Armenia!", "Do not forget the genocide of 1918!", "Justice for Khojaly!" and others.

The participants later laid a wreath and flowers to the monument erected in the territory of the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex in memory of the genocide victims.

Afterwards, a minute of silence was observed.

The Guba mass burial site was discovered on April 1, 2007 during construction work carried out in the area.

Later, employees of the Archeology and Ethnography Institute of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences conducted an extensive research which revealed that the graveyard was related to the genocide committed in 1918 by Armenians against civilians. The studies found the bones of more than 400 people. More than 50 of the remains belonged to children, 100 to women, the rest to the old men. Along with Azerbaijanis, Lezgis, Jews, Tats and representatives of other ethnic groups, killed by Armenians, were buried there.

On Dec. 30, 2009, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the establishment of the Guba memorial complex to the victims of genocide. The complex, created with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was opened on Sept. 18, 2013.

