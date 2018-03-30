By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainy weather is expected in Baku on March 31.

Strong north-west wind will blow and will moderate in the second half of the day.

The temperature will be +4-6˚C at night, +7-9˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 772 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 80-90% at night, 65-75% in the afternoon.

Rainy weather is also expected in country's regions. Snow will be observed in mountainous areas, mostly dry in most of regions. It will be foggy in some place at night and in the morning. Western wind will blow. The temperature will be +4-9˚C at night, +10-15˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +3-8˚C in the afternoon.

