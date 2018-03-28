By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mostly dry weather is expected in Baku on March 29.

Weak mist is predicted in some places in the morning. North-west wind will be replaced by south-west wind in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +6-8˚C at night, +15-20˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +6-8˚C at night, +17-19˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 752 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night, 50-60% in the afternoon.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, lhtening is predicted in some northern and western areas at night and in the evening. It will be foggy in some place at night and in the morning. Western wind will blow.

The temperature will be +6-11˚C at night, +19-24˚C in daytime, +3-8˚C in mountains at night, +14-19˚C in the afternoon.

On March 30-31, the weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula, strong north-west wind will blow. The temperature will gradually drop by 5-10 degrees compared to previous days.



