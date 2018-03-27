By Trend

The aggressor country – Armenia – is trying to avoid international responsibility for its crimes, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hikmet Hajiyev said March 27.

Hajiyev noted that as part of the military aggression and the occupation policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan, a policy of vandalism – destruction, looting, appropriation, changing of the belonging and the assignment of material, cultural and religious monuments – is systematically carried out in the occupied territories.

He stressed that the policy of destroying the material and cultural heritage belonging to the Azerbaijani people in the territories occupied by Armenia and the territory of present-day Armenia, which is the historical Azerbaijani land, is vandalism not only against the Azerbaijani people, but against the entire human civilization.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Story still developing

