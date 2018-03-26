Trend:

Today, Azerbaijan is a leading country in the world in terms of development pace of cotton-growing, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks addressing a republican conference on development of cotton-growing in Barda District on March 26.

The head of state spoke about the great benefits of cotton-growing for the country’s economy.

He noted that cotton-growing primarily means employment, it brings currency to the country, develops the non-oil sector, non-oil industry. It gives momentum to local production, creates jobs not only in the districts involved in cotton-growing, but also in other districts, added the head of state.

“Today, Azerbaijan is a leading country in the world in terms of development pace of cotton-growing. I do not believe that there is a second country in the world that could increase cotton harvest by more than six times within two years. We have achieved this through targeted measures,” the president noted.

