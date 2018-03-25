By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, I am pleased to convey my sincerest congratulations to you and the whole people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Hellenic Republic – Independence Day.

On this joyous day, I wish you robust health, success in your work, and the brotherly people of Greece everlasting peace and prosperity”, President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.

---

