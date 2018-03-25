25 March 2018 11:09 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.
“On my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, I am pleased to convey my sincerest congratulations to you and the whole people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Hellenic Republic – Independence Day.
On this joyous day, I wish you robust health, success in your work, and the brotherly people of Greece everlasting peace and prosperity”, President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.
