By Trend

Today, Azerbaijan is a country enjoying a very high reputation on global scale, and its initiatives serve as a momentum for regional cooperation, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks delivering a speech at the nationwide festivities on the occasion of Novruz, the Azerbaijani national holiday, in Baku March 19.

The head of state reminded that the 6th Global Baku Forum was held several days ago.

About 50 incumbent and former heads of states and governments from more than 50 countries took part in the Forum, the Azerbaijani president noted.

Story still developing

---

