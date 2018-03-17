By Trend

Over 12,000 police officers will ensure security in the district and precinct election commissions during the presidential election in Azerbaijan scheduled for April 11, Head of the Main Public Security Department of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, Major-General Ogtay Karimov said.

Karimov made the remarks at the expanded meeting of the Interior Ministry collegium in Baku March 16 dedicated to the training of internal bodies to protect public order during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

He added that a special working group was created to verify the information on violations about the election process and take the necessary measures.

The special attention is paid to such issues as security, protection of the rights of voters, international observers, etc.

