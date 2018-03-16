By Trend

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to amend the order on approval of the new composition of the intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland from the Azerbaijani side.

Under the order, the emergency situations minister is appointed the co-chairman of the commission.

Deputy minister of foreign affairs, deputy minister of finance, deputy minister of economy, deputy minister of agriculture, deputy minister of culture and tourism, deputy minister of healthcare, deputy minister of energy, deputy minister of transport, communications and high technologies, deputy minister for taxes, first deputy chairman of the State Customs Committee, deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, deputy chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Poland are appointed members of the commission.

Foreign Ministry was instructed to send a notification to Poland on changes in the composition of the intergovernmental commission.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz