By Trend

The Global Baku Forum, hosted by Azerbaijan, has created a platform for exchange of experience not only of regional, but also of world class, Moldovan President Igor Dodon told reporters on the sidelines of the 6th Global Baku Forum on March 16.

"We heard important and interesting statements and ideas concerning not just one, but several regions. Particularly, discussions on the situation in the Balkans, where a number of problems remain unresolved, took place with my participation. I believe that the Baku Forum highlighted these problems at a decent level," said Dodon.

He noted that Azerbaijan organized the forum at a high level.

The 6th Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, kicked off on March 15 with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

The three-day forum is attended by presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of many countries, including President of Albania Ilir Meta, President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, Deputy Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mirko Sarovic, Romanian Vice Prime Minister Ana Birchall and others.

Moreover, about 500 guests, including former presidents and heads of governments, well-known public and political figures, who are the members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, are participating in the 6th Global Baku Forum.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz