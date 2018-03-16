By Trend

The roots of Armenian separatism are outside, not inside, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Publicand Political Affairs Ali Hasanov said March 15 at the 6th Global Baku Forum.

“Azerbaijan is a part of the world. Developments happening in the world also affect us. The developments, the policy pursued by Azerbaijan, have some influence on the developments taking place in the world,” he said.

Hasanov said that for the last 15 years, Azerbaijan has taken one of the key places in energy supply as an alternative supplier.

“In transportation and communication, Azerbaijan stands at the center of transport and communication networks connecting the East to the West, the North to the South. Azerbaijan brings its national interests in line with the interests of Europe and the civilized world. Of course, Azerbaijan does this in the interests of its people. Thus, the issues on the agenda of the Global Baku Forum, both from global and local points of view, are the issues that directly concern Azerbaijan,” Hasanov said.

He stressed that Azerbaijan is a multinational republic.

“A multicultural, tolerant environment exists in our republic; we are proud of these values, we are spreading them around the world. At the same time, there is an aggressive Armenian separatism, facing Azerbaijan – the roots of this separatism are outside, not inside. It is based on the claims of Armenians against Azerbaijan, the violation of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity by the criminal Armenian regime, and some international forces’ support to the Armenian occupation policy,” Hasanov added.

