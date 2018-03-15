By Trend

The Global Baku Forum has already become a tradition and the importance of this forum is growing each year, Latvia’s former president, Valdis Zatlers, told reporters in Baku on March 15.

Zatlers said the forum is becoming a more influential platform in the world and the quality of the discussions held at the forum and the number of participants are growing.

The former president stressed that the forum also contributes to increasing of Azerbaijan's international prestige.

He said the forum is attended by former and present heads of states and governments, and influential politicians from many countries around the world. "The global forum has become an important platform for shaping ideas about world events, global development and other important processes," he said.

The 6th Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, kicked off on March 15 with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

The three-day forum is attended by presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of many countries, including President of Albania Ilir Meta, President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, Deputy Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mirko Sarovic, Romanian Vice Prime Minister Ana Birchall and others.

Moreover, about 500 guests, including former presidents and heads of governments, well-known public and political figures, who are members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, are participating in the 6th Global Baku Forum.

The participants discuss such issues as peace and security in the Middle East, the current geopolitical situation in the Balkan region, and the growing role of youth in social and political life in the modern world.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz