By Trend

The Global Baku Forum is one of the most important discussion platforms in the world, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, who takes part in the Forum, said in an interview with Trend on March 15.

The 6th Global Baku Forum titled “Bridging Gaps to Create Inclusive Societies” opened in Baku on March 15 with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora and organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

“It is evident that it is getting even more effective from year to year, given the topics that are being discussed as well as the impressive list of the participants,” Ivanic added.

Commenting on the role of the Global Baku Forum as a platform for discussing developments on the international arena, Ivanic said that the Forum is exceptionally important because it anticipates essential topics and challenges that are of great importance to the entire global world.

The three-day forum is attended by presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of many countries, including President of Albania Ilir Meta, President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, Deputy Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mirko Sarovic and Romanian Vice Prime Minister Ana Birchall and others.

Moreover, about 500 guests, including former presidents and heads of governments, well-known public and political figures who are the members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, are participating in the 6th Global Baku Forum.

The participants are discussing such issues as peace and security in the Middle East, the current geopolitical situation in the Balkan region, and the growing role of youth in social and political life in the modern world.

---

