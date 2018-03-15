By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures for construction of the Guba Regional Central Hospital.

Under the decree, 7.55 million manats will be allocated from the state budget to the Health Ministry for completion of construction of the Guba Regional Central Hospital.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to resolve issues arising from the order and the Finance Ministry is tasked to provide financing indicated in the order.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz