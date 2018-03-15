By Trend

Bosnia and Herzegovina supports the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group aimed at finding a peaceful solution in order to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, who will take part in the 6th Global Baku Forum to be held March 15-18, told in an exclusive interview with Trend on March 15.

Bosnia and Herzegovina expects that the easiest way to achieve this is an internationally recognized, peaceful and sustainable solution, Ivanic said.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina’s House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly in January 2013 and the House of Peoples in February (with some amendments in April 2014) adopted the “Resolution on Recognizing and Supporting the Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan”. This resolution articulates the support for the positions represented by Azerbaijan,” he added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

