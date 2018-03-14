By Trend

Cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan is directed to the development of the whole region, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said before leaving for Azerbaijan, the Turkish media reported March 14.

Yildirim noted that the relations between Baku and Ankara are also aimed at ensuring the security of the region.

The prime minister said that during the visit to Azerbaijan, a number of issues will be discussed, including the situation in the South Caucasus and regional issues.

The Turkish prime minister will attend the 6th Global Forum in Azerbaijan’s capital that will be held on March 15-17. The Forum will be organized by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The Forum will be attended by presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of many countries, including President of Albania Ilir Meta, President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Moreover, about 500 guests, including former presidents and heads of governments, well-known public and political figures who are the members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, are expected to participate in the 6th Global Baku Forum.

---

