By Trend

The study of international experience is important for improving electoral practice, chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a meting with a delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Baku on March 13, the CEC said in a message.

Panahov noted that the CEC always attaches special importance to mutually beneficial cooperation with the authoritative international organizations and their structures.

Answering the questions of the delegation, Panahov informed about the high-level preparation for the elections, and work directed for holding of free, fair and transparent elections.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

The presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz