By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order March 13 approving the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijani Youth Foundation.

According to the order, Head of the Youth and Sports Department of the Presidential Administration Yusuf Mammadaliyev has been appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Intigam Babayev, Deputy Minister of Education Firudin Gurbanov, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Nazim Samadov, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Metin Karimli, Chairman of the National Council of Youth Organizations Seymur Huseynov, Chairman of the Board of "Support to the Intellectual Development of Youth" Public Association Seymur Orujev, Chairman of the Ireli Public Union Mirhasan Seyidov, Deputy Executive Director of the Cavan Public Association and Youth Movement Ilham Humbatov have been appointed members of the Supervisory Board.

---

