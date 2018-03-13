By Trend

There were no problems during the collection of signatures in connection with the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Ramil Huseynov, deputy chairman of the country’s Citizen and Development Party, who was also nominated for presidency, told Trend March 13.

He added that the signature collection campaign has already been completed and documents for registration of the party's candidate Ali Aliyev have been submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

"During this period, we received positive answers to all our appeals to the CEC,” Huseynov said, adding that there was no misunderstanding.

Fifteen candidates have been nominated for the presidential election in Azerbaijan, scheduled for April 11. Seven candidates have been registered so far. The documents of other candidates are being considered.

Moreover, 21 international observers and more than 22,000 local observers were registered to monitor the presidential election.

Presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz