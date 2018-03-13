By Trend

It will be possible to fulfill the immense potential of the Eastern Partnership initiative together, said Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, at the Eastern Partnership New Architecture High Level Meeting, on March 12 in Brussels.

“Together we can fulfill the immense potential of the EaP for all peoples of our common European continent,” she said.

Mogherini recalled that last November at Brussels summit the partnership between EU and EaP countries was brought to a new level of ambition.

“For the first time we have a great and very concrete road map within the EaP with 20 practical goals to be achieved by 2020. Each of those goals has to do with everyday life of our people,” she said.

“We have set the bar very high. So, we also decided to change the way we do things with a new architecture for EaP. We decided to be more practical and more focused on our citizens’ needs and aspirations.”

---

