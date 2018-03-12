By Trend

President of the Montenegrin Parliament Ivan Brajovic has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the First International Silk Road Support Group Conference.

First deputy chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament, Ziyafat Asgarov, and other officials welcomed Brajovic at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

As Azerbaijan is located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Baku has initiated the creation of the Silk Road Support Group.

The Silk Road Support Group is aimed at promoting the development of transport corridors, facilitating trade and transport procedures, free and safe movement of people, goods, services and investments.

---

