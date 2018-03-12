By Trend

Georgia invariably supports Azerbaijan's positions in global formats, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on March 12, the official website of the Georgian government reported.

Kvirikashvili thanked the President of Azerbaijan for warm hospitality and emphasized the dynamics of the development of the economic relations between the two countries.

"To us, visiting Azerbaijan is always a special event given the fact that Azerbaijan is Georgia's special strategic partner. We are very glad about the growing economic relations between our countries. Last year, our bilateral trade and economic relations saw an exceptional growth, and Azerbaijan is Georgia's number one investment partner," Kvirikashvili told President Aliyev.

"In addition, I would like to say that, according to recent statistics, Azerbaijan also leads the foreign visitors' charts in Georgia, which is also very rewarding. The strategic projects you mentioned - the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project and the Southern Gas Corridor project further connecting to Europe via the Trans-Anatolian and Trans-Adriatic Pipelines - are of vital economic and geostrategic importance alike," he said.

Kvirikashvili stressed that regional formats are crucial in terms of political and economic relations.

"Georgia invariably supports Azerbaijan's positions in global formats, which is natural given our strategic partnership. In addition, I would like to congratulate you on the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of the First Republic, an immensely important date to both Georgia and Azerbaijan, and I very much hope that we will celebrate it duly," he concluded.

---

