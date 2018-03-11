By Trend

George Tsereteli, the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

George Tsereteli and his wife Eka Tsereteli were met by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Tsereteli will attend the Silk Way Conference in Baku.

Tsereteli previously announced that his visit will focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and he will be accompanied by the PA’s International Secretariat.