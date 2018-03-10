By Trend

As many as 21 international observers have been registered for the presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan Apr.11, chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said during the meeting March 10.

CEC head noted that to date, over 22,000 local observers have been registered, which means that there are on average four local observers per polling station.

Moreover, for present, 13 observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and eight observers from the CIS have been registered for the presidential election, according to Panahov.

Azerbaijan will hold presidential election Apr.11, 2018.