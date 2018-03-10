By Trend

Forty-one polling stations will be set up outside Azerbaijan in connection with the upcoming presidential election in the country.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Natig Mammadov at the CEC meeting in Baku on March 10.

At the meeting, Yasamal second Constituency No.16 and Yasamal third Constituency No.17 were determined to prepare the lists of voters, who will cast vote outside the country.

As many as 13,820 Azerbaijani citizens will vote in polling stations to be established outside the country.

Presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018, according to an order signed Feb. 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Calendar Plan of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), pre-election campaigning starts 23 days prior to the voting day and is stopped 24 hours before the start of voting. Thus, the campaigning will start on March 19 and end at 08:00 (local time) on April 10.