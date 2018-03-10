By Trend

Nusret Ibrahimov was elected chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Society of Appraisers. The decision was made during an extraordinary electoral conference in Baku on March 10.

Since 2017, Ibrahimov has been the acting chairman of the Society of Appraisers.

In total, the new Board of the Society of Appraisers consists of 11 people.

Also, a new composition of the Audit Commission, consisting of three people, was formed at the conference.

The Azerbaijani Society of Appraisers was registered in 1997. It is a public organization that unites all appraisers operating in the country.