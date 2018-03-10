By Trend

Registration of three more candidates for the April 11 presidential election was approved at a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan on March 10.

The candidacies of Faraj Guliyev from the National Revival Movement Party, Hafiz Hajiyev from the Modern Musavat Party, and Razi Nurullayev from the Frontists Initiative Group were approved at the meeting.

Previously, the CEC approved candidacies of Ilham Aliyev, nominated from the New Azerbaijan Party, self-nominee Zahid Oruj, Araz Alizade from the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, and Gudrat Hasanguliyev from the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party.

According to the Calendar Plan of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), election campaigning starts 23 days prior to the voting day and is stopped 24 hours before the start of voting.

Thus, the campaigning will start on March 19 and end at 08:00 (local time) on April 10.