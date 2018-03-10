By Trend

There are people abroad who are engaged in discrediting Azerbaijan and journalists must fight them, Jahangir Mammadli, professor of the Baku State University (BSU), said at the 7th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists in Baku March 10.

It is important that Azerbaijani journalists have civic position, he noted.

“Azerbaijani journalism must fight those who oppose the state and its symbols,” Mammadli said.

He stressed that the Azerbaijani media receive state support, the material and technical base of the press is being strengthened.

“All conditions are created in Azerbaijan for the activity of free media,” Mammadli said.

---

