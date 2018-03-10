By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev will represent the country in the ceremony of launching of the new institutional set-up of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) initiative in Brussels, Belgium, spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend March 10.

The new institutional set-up of the Eastern Partnership will be launched March 12 in the presence of senior officials from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, Armenia and the EU member states.

The new structure was officially adopted at the Eastern Partnership Summit in November last year with the joint declaration.

The new structure for institutional cooperation between the Eastern Partnership countries and the EU member states focuses first and foremost on the efficient delivery of reforms that bring real results to the citizens.

The core elements of the renewed structure, the platforms and panels, are now aligned with the four priorities of the Eastern Partnership: stronger governance, stronger economy, stronger connectivity and stronger society.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz