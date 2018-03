By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award a group of servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Interior Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Under the presidential order, one person received a military rank of major general, one serviceman was awarded “Honorary Doctor” title, two persons were decorated with “Medal of Valor” posthumously, and 14 people received “Medal of Military Merit”.

---

